Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:45 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Kathy Rae Spickard


1970 - 2019
Kathy Rae Spickard Obituary
Kathy Rae Spickard

Knoxville - Kathy Rae Spickard - age 49 of Knoxville passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Kathy will be remembered as a good-hearted loving mother, daughter, wife, and friend. She had a great love for all animals especially her dog Butters. She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy R. Wheeler; and sister, Karla Wheeler Long. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, David Spickard; daughter, Kayla (Josh) Wahner; and mother, Connie E. Wheeler. Kathy is also survived by a host of family and friends. Family and friends will meet at 10:45AM for an 11:00AM graveside service on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Jimbo Duncan officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
