Kathy Sellers
Knoxville - Kathy L. Sellers, age 66, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Andes. She is survived by her sons Carl Sellers, Danny (Jacqueline) Sellers; sons Danny Sellers, Jr. (fiancé Destiny Huling and son Bradley), Dylan Sellers, and Brandon Sellers, and daughter Christa Sellers; son and daughter Christopher King and Nicki Ridenour, as well as many more loved ones. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 for a 1:00 pm interment at Ft. Sumter cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 15, 2020