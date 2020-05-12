Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel
Interment
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Ft. Sumter cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Sellers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Sellers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Sellers Obituary
Kathy Sellers

Knoxville - Kathy L. Sellers, age 66, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Andes. She is survived by her sons Carl Sellers, Danny (Jacqueline) Sellers; sons Danny Sellers, Jr. (fiancé Destiny Huling and son Bradley), Dylan Sellers, and Brandon Sellers, and daughter Christa Sellers; son and daughter Christopher King and Nicki Ridenour, as well as many more loved ones. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm on Saturday, May 16, 2020 for a 1:00 pm interment at Ft. Sumter cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 12 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -