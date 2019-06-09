Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Trinity Chapel
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith Trinity chapel
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
2304 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Sue Black


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathy Sue Black Obituary
Kathy Sue Black

Townsend - Kathy Sue Black, age 64 of Townsend, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Friday, June 7, 2019 at the family home. She was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Kathy was a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Turner and her brother, John Turner. Survived by her husband, Rev. Wayne Black; mother, Delores Turner; sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Raquiel Black of Sevierville; Stephen and Julie Black of Madisonville; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Sue and Ernest Wilson of Bethel Springs, TN; Teresa and Scott Childress of Townsend; grandchildren, Brittany Marshall, Austin Black, Courtney Black, Kathy Childress, Blaine Childress, Mason Childress, and Landon Black; great-great grandchildren, Bryson Marshall and Dustin Burchfield; several brothers and sisters, and many nieces, nephews and other family also survive. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Smith Trinity chapel with Rev. Odell Cook and her husband, Rev. Wayne Black officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. The Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now