Townsend - Kathy Sue Black, age 64 of Townsend, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Friday, June 7, 2019 at the family home. She was a devoted Christian and longtime member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Kathy was a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl Turner and her brother, John Turner. Survived by her husband, Rev. Wayne Black; mother, Delores Turner; sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse and Raquiel Black of Sevierville; Stephen and Julie Black of Madisonville; daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Sue and Ernest Wilson of Bethel Springs, TN; Teresa and Scott Childress of Townsend; grandchildren, Brittany Marshall, Austin Black, Courtney Black, Kathy Childress, Blaine Childress, Mason Childress, and Landon Black; great-great grandchildren, Bryson Marshall and Dustin Burchfield; several brothers and sisters, and many nieces, nephews and other family also survive. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Smith Trinity chapel with Rev. Odell Cook and her husband, Rev. Wayne Black officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. The Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 9, 2019