Kathy Thomas
Strawberry Plains - Kathy Laurette Thomas, age 63 of Strawberry Plains, departed this life June 21, 2020 after her battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Peggy Dile; and daughter, Lindsey Thomas. Kathy is survived by her husband, Vernon Thomas; daughter, Jamie (Josh) Phillips; grandchildren, Rylea-Jo and Hunter Phillips; sisters, Paulette (Mark) Denton, and Janette (David) Stallings; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with a chapel service to follow at 7:00 pm at McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home. Rev. Lee Breeden will officiate. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kodak for an 11:00 am graveside service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Arrangements by McCarty-Evergreen Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.