Kathy Voiles Barber
Rockwood, TN
Mrs. Kathy Barber. On Friday, March 1st, 2019 at 1:30 pm we said our see you laters to Mrs. Kathy Barber. Mrs. Barber went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by family and friends and holding the hand of the love of her life for the past 45 years, Mr. George Barber. He told her we were going to be ok and that she should go be with Jesus. She took her last breath and a little piece of our hearts to Heaven. She was a born-again Christian that defined what love, selflessness, and family was all about. Kathleen Voiles Barber was born on July 1, 1947 to the late Mr. Wilber R. & Mrs. Betty Jaynes Voiles. She was a graduate of Loudon County High School, class of 1965. She was the church secretary at Kingston United Methodist Church for 18 years. She was involved with Habitat for Humanity for
several years and had over 30 years of service with the Children's Ministry at First Baptist Church Kingston and Rockwood. She was also on the pre-school committee at First Baptist Church of Rockwood for years. You can ask college, career, or youth at FBC and they will tell you Mrs. Kathy prayed over them and influenced them in some way during their pre-k days. She is survived by:
Husband of 45 years: George Barber of Rockwood
Daughters: Shannon Barber of Rockwood
Kelly Lankford (Levi) of Kingston
Daughter/Granddaughter: Shayla Miller (Chancey) of
Soddy Daisy
Granddaughter: Kathleen (Katie) Barber
Grandson: Evan Marcus Lankford
Great Granddaughter: Marlowe Kate Miller
Several nieces and nephews
And her fur baby yorkie, Lily
She also leaves behind her friends considered family: Lois Smith, Robert & Sharon Bowles, Anna Hayes & Phil Newman, and Lillian Proctor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Rockwood on Saturday, March 9th, 2019. Receiving of friends will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, with the service starting after with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Mrs. Kathy asked that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to FBC Rockwood Pre-School Ministry. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kathy Voiles Barber.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019