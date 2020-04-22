|
Kathy Young
Knoxville - Kathy D. Young - age 70 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. Retiree of Melaleuca. She was preceded in death by parents, George Madison Wilson and Myrtle Mae Burleson; sister, Peggy Burden; and brother, Benny Wilson. Survived by loving husband of sixteen years, Gene Young; children, Missy Chase and Scotty Runyun; sisters, Gladys Luttrell and Sarah Branch Craig. There will be a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523 -4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020