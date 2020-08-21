Katie C. CoxSharps Chapel - Katie C. Cox, age 87 of Sharps Chapel, was born September 26, 1932. She passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. Katie was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Cox; Parents, Willard and Relda Brewer; sister, Virgie Perry and Elreda Cox; Brother Rondie Brewer.She is survived by her son, Kim Cox (wife Robin), and daughter, Robin Cox, Grandchildren, Jimmy Cox (Melissa) and Linda Nicley (Aaron). Her great grandchildren: Jennah Cox, Jaiden Cox, Carson Nicley, Connor Nicley, Carter Nicley, Caidee Nicley and new additions to the family Trey Collins and Destiny Muncey and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends5-7 P.M. Sunday, August 23, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating. Interment 11 A.M. Monday, August 24, 2020, Cox Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. Monday to go into the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Jimmy Cox, Aaron Nicley, Carson Nicley, Connor Nicley, Carter Nicley. Honorary pallbearer, Anthony Brewer.Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.