Katie Johnson
Powell - Born August 5,1981 departed this life September 11,2019 at the age of 38 at University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville after a battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Cervical Cancer.
Katie was a Christian member of Powell United Methodist Church. Katie attended Powell Middle School with Honors and Powell High School where she was Editor-in-Chief of the Powell High School Newspaper. She graduated in 1999 as school Valedictorian and received the Inaugural Powell Panther Award as the most outstanding student in her class. Katie shadowed Dr. James Killefer, Neurosurgeon, as the first student to be his associate. The Killefer family encouraged and assisted Katie in her endeavors. We are forever indebted to the Killefer family for their support. Katie won several scholarships, the most prestigious being a Hyde full scholarship to Rhodes College in Memphis where she graduated Suma Cum Laude and was chosen for Phi Beta Kappa. The Canby Robinson Society at Vanderbilt University in Nashville awarded Katie a full Scholarship to the Vanderbilt Medical School.
She was co-founder of the Shade Tree Free Clinic in Nashville staffed by Vanderbilt Medical students. She secured funding for that clinic from several sources, the most notable being The Paul Newman Foundation. Katie graduated in 1997 and practiced as a Board Certified Emergency Physician in Nashville, Clarksville, and Indianapolis. This was after being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Undeterred by this terrible disease, she continued and overcame many obstacles.
Katie was preceded in death by her father, Gordon E, Cox, Jr.; grandparents, Gordon E.Sr., and Wanda Cox, Clyde Earl and Willie Mae Davis; uncles, Gary Wayne Cox, Bill Davis (Janice), Robert Earl Davis; and special aunt and caregiver Sandra Johnson.
Katie is survived by her faithful caregiving dog Hattie; mother, Susan White; brother, Matthew Aaron Cox; aunt, Angela Wooten; uncles, David (Barbee) Cox, Wiley Johnson; special cousins, James E. Johnson (Jill) more like a brother, Chase Alexander (Rachel) Johnson, Sydney Jane Johnson; special friends John and Trey Keaton.
Katie wanted to thank ALL the staff at UT Medical Center in Knoxville especially the wonderful people on 4E and ICU for Surgery and Trauma, Jonathan Boone, MD, Vaughn Dill, MD, Randall Trudell, MD, James Killefer, MD, Fred Killefer, MD, Jennifer Sparks, NP, Mrs. Fred Killefer, and all of their staffs. Also, thanks to Dr. Smith, Colleen Hayzen and the staff of the MS clinical trial.
There will be no services.
Donations to MS Society and to a scholarship fund to be set up at Vanderbilt University. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home, 5815 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921.
