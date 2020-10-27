Katrina Imogene Shelton



Katrina Imogene Shelton transitioned from life to Heaven on Friday October 23, 2020. Gene, as she liked to be called, was 98 years old when she passed after several years at NHC Ft. Sanders nursing home in Knoxville. She was born in 1922 in Chuckey, Tennessee by a midwife and raised on a farm. She traveled to all of the original 48 states but never drove a car all of her life. Gene ended up living mostly in Greeneville and Knoxville, Tn. Gene was married to her only love Costy Shelton for 65 years before his passing in 2003. She was proud of the fact, that after getting married at age 16 and living with her parents on their farm and Costy making $1.25 a day farming, she ended up in the big house she wanted on Main Street in Greeneville. She loved her cosmetics and jewelry. Gene was a blacked haired beauty that loved it when people said she looked like the movie star Elizabeth Taylor. Gene was very proud of her two sons Mickey and Rev. Dr. Ted Shelton who both graduated from The University of Tennessee and Ted went on to receive his PhD. She almost loved us as much as her two Pekingese dogs—Tammie and Tiny. Gene rejoiced that her salvation was simple—Just believing in Jesus Christ and living in eternity forever. She is a member of the First Baptist Church and will come to rest at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery, both in Greeneville. A special thanks to all employees of NHC FT. Sanders for their loving care, especially to Georgene, David, Betty, Betsy, Tiffanie Brown, Charisse, Famatta, Antwanna, Melanie, John, Shawn, Darlene, Carla, and many more. And a very special thanks to Mollie for doing Gene's fashion shopping, laundry, and providing many meals for years. Extra loving care from Caris Healthcare (Hospice) from Wayne, Abby, and associates. Preceded in death by Parents H.B. and Eula Wilhoit; Sisters Mary (Thad) Snapp and Doris (James) Dunbar; Great-granddaughter Shannon (Chris) Shelton Akins. She leaves to cherish her memory: Sons: Rev. Dr. Ted (Betty) Shelton; Mickey Shelton and Mollie Cundall. Sisters: Billie (Herman) Styles; Judy (Leighton-deceased) Berry. Brother: Jack (Gloria) Wilhoit. Grandchildren: Chris (Angie) Shelton; Jeff (Katrina) Shelton; Mark (Amber) Shelton; Susan Beth (Ward ) Drennen. Great Grandchildren: Tyler; Bryson; Shane (Samantha); Camden; Sloane and Norah Shelton; Bailey (Corey) Davis; Emily; Mitchell and Matthew (Hannah) Drennen; Cayla (William) Durkee. Great Great Granddaughter: Lakin Shelton.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local church in her honor. A grave side Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Berry Highland Memorial in Knoxville and Kiser-Rose Hill in Greeneville.









