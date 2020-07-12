1/1
Katy Lawson McConnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katy Lawson McConnell

Knoxville - Katy Lawson McConnell, age 90 of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Katy was born and raised in Rogersville, Tennessee and accepted the Lord as her Savior at Bell Avenue Baptist Church, Rogersville. She was an active member at Arlington Baptist Church in Knoxville for the last 64 years serving in the children's ministry and singing in the choir. She also operated the food pantry at Arlington for many years. Katy was employed at Standard Knitting Mill's for 44 years and was also employed by JC Penney Company. She was preceded in death by her parents Grant and Maggie Lawson; husbands Frank Kelley and Elmer Coker; sisters Mae Bowman, Fronia Whaley, Lois Russell, Sue Bowling; brothers Grant Jr., Marshall, A.C. and Walter Lawson and nephew Kevin Bowling. Survivors include devoted and loving husband of 15 years, Oaklie McConnell; sister Maxine (Curtis) Carpenter; brother Mitchell Lawson, and sister-in-law Phyllis Lawson. Katy was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews including nieces Katrina Smith and Kelly (Herbie) McLemore, who were more like daughters. She was lovingly known as "Mimi" to her granddaughters Kendall (Will) Stagg, Kelsey McBee, Kylie McLemore and great grandson Liam Stagg. To those who knew her, Katy leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion and a giving heart. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Arlington Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor John Lovelace officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 4383 Lifespring Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved