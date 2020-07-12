Katy Lawson McConnell
Knoxville - Katy Lawson McConnell, age 90 of Knoxville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Katy was born and raised in Rogersville, Tennessee and accepted the Lord as her Savior at Bell Avenue Baptist Church, Rogersville. She was an active member at Arlington Baptist Church in Knoxville for the last 64 years serving in the children's ministry and singing in the choir. She also operated the food pantry at Arlington for many years. Katy was employed at Standard Knitting Mill's for 44 years and was also employed by JC Penney Company. She was preceded in death by her parents Grant and Maggie Lawson; husbands Frank Kelley and Elmer Coker; sisters Mae Bowman, Fronia Whaley, Lois Russell, Sue Bowling; brothers Grant Jr., Marshall, A.C. and Walter Lawson and nephew Kevin Bowling. Survivors include devoted and loving husband of 15 years, Oaklie McConnell; sister Maxine (Curtis) Carpenter; brother Mitchell Lawson, and sister-in-law Phyllis Lawson. Katy was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews including nieces Katrina Smith and Kelly (Herbie) McLemore, who were more like daughters. She was lovingly known as "Mimi" to her granddaughters Kendall (Will) Stagg, Kelsey McBee, Kylie McLemore and great grandson Liam Stagg. To those who knew her, Katy leaves a legacy of kindness, compassion and a giving heart. The family will receive friends from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Arlington Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor John Lovelace officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 4383 Lifespring Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.