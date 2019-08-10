|
|
Kay Callaway Hoffmeyer Waters
Maryville - Kay Callaway Hoffmeyer Waters was born on April 20, 1935 and died on August 6, 2019. Kay was born in Chattanooga, TN to Bessie Callaway Hoffmeyer and Benjamin E. Hoffmeyer. She was educated in the public schools of Chattanooga where she grew up with her parents, sisters Dee and Ann, cousins Ted and Don Hayes, grandparents Claude Callaway and Elnora K. Callaway, and her dear Aunt Maudie and uncle Cecil Hayes. Kay always remembered the guidance and love of teachers and friends, both within and outside the family. She treasured summers spent at Fall Creek Falls Girl Scout Camp where Kay and her tent mates were known as "The Plague."
Kay graduated as salutatorian at Central High School in Chattanooga, and continued her education at the University of Tennessee and UT Medical School. She graduated at UT with a B.S. in Zoology in 1960 while she was a young mother, and expecting another child. At UT, Kay was a Torchbearer, member of Mortar Board, and treasurer of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Kay worked for a time doing significant medical research on cancer. She also worked in a family medical clinic, assisting her husband as he began his practice. She worked in managing an apple orchard and in many other joint ventures with her husband. Kay was a Brownie/Girl Scout Troup leader for several years, and held leadership positions in church as well. The last ten years of her life she was a member of Fourth United Presbyterian Church, U.S.A in Knoxville, TN.
Kay was married for 48 years to Dr. James H. Waters, Jr. before he died in 2005. She adored him and he adored her throughout their marriage.
Kay is survived by daughter, Amy C. Laforce and son-in-law, Henry P. LaForce and son, George H. Waters and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth A. Peterson; grandchildren, James Houston Waters, IV, Catherine Callaway LaForce, Lisa Jerge Waters (husband John F. Wagner), Julie Thomson LaForce; sister Dee Kessel (nieces Jan and Dana), sister Ann McClintock; family and dear friends: Judie Luna, Dr. Joe Luna, III. John Luna, Dr. James Luna, and cousin, Don Hayes. Her second child, James H. Waters, III, preceded her in death as did her husband's dear first cousin and her friend, Dr. Joe Luna, Jr. and as did her niece Lindee Spangler.
Kay is remembered as a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved reading and the out-of-doors, and passed on this love to others. Most of all, she loved people, whom she did so much to support and encourage. Kay is especially remembered as an insightful and compassionate person who helped others feel at home with themselves. She had a deep confidence in herself and in those she loved. Her faith and love and prayers have carried family and friends through the years. Kay trusted in God in good times and bad, and she passed on this living faith to others - more by actions than words. Thanks be to God for all the days she had on this earth.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, 1323 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917, Rev. Elizabeth A. Peterson presiding.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019