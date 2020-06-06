Kay Frances Lindsey BowlingIt is with great sadness that the family of Kay Frances Lindsey Bowling announces her passing,Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 78 years.She was born in Jonesville, SC. She was a 1961 graduate of Austin High School Panthers and retired from Jim Roberts Seat Belt Company and Breed, Inc.Preceded in death by husband Robert A. Bowling, mother Maud Lindsey, father Drayton Long, brother John M. Lindsey, and sister-in-law Aileen Burns.She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted sisters, Betty J. Brantley; Ethel T. Lindsey, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Charles A. Lindsey, Knightdale, NC; Rex H. Lindsey, Decatur, GA. Devoted niece Valerie (Albert) L. Brantley-Walker; great-niece Brooks Lindsey Walker Alpharetta, GA. Devoted care givers and friends Carl (Vicki) Butler; Jackie Gallman; Patricia White; Saundra Martin; Dr. Ruby Cochran; Ella Mae Jenkins Knoxville, TN; Mary (Willie) Miller , Morristown, TN.Kay will forever be remembered by numerous precious nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. The Family would also like to thank all the medical providers, doctors, nurses and staff that have assisted her during her illness.Tuesday, open visitation, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.A Celebration of Kay's life will be held at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary 2823 M.L.K. Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY