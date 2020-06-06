Kay Frances Lindsey Bowling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Frances Lindsey Bowling

It is with great sadness that the family of Kay Frances Lindsey Bowling announces her passing,

Friday June 5, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

She was born in Jonesville, SC. She was a 1961 graduate of Austin High School Panthers and retired from Jim Roberts Seat Belt Company and Breed, Inc.

Preceded in death by husband Robert A. Bowling, mother Maud Lindsey, father Drayton Long, brother John M. Lindsey, and sister-in-law Aileen Burns.

She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted sisters, Betty J. Brantley; Ethel T. Lindsey, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Charles A. Lindsey, Knightdale, NC; Rex H. Lindsey, Decatur, GA. Devoted niece Valerie (Albert) L. Brantley-Walker; great-niece Brooks Lindsey Walker Alpharetta, GA. Devoted care givers and friends Carl (Vicki) Butler; Jackie Gallman; Patricia White; Saundra Martin; Dr. Ruby Cochran; Ella Mae Jenkins Knoxville, TN; Mary (Willie) Miller , Morristown, TN.

Kay will forever be remembered by numerous precious nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. The Family would also like to thank all the medical providers, doctors, nurses and staff that have assisted her during her illness.

Tuesday, open visitation, 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Kay's life will be held at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary 2823 M.L.K. Jr. Ave., Knoxville, TN, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved