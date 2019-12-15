Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Sharon Keith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay Sharon Keith Obituary
Kay Sharon Keith

Knoxville - Kay Sharon Keith, age 84, of Knoxville passed away early Sunday morning, December 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Kay is a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She retired from JC Penney after over thirty years of service.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Thomas (Bill) Keith.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Mike Richardson of Knoxville; Beverly and Jim O'Dell of Soddy Daisy, grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) McBride of Farragut, Jeremy (Lesleigh) O'Dell, Allison O'Dell (Chad) Burnett, Ben (Natalie) O'Dell of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Katelyn McBride. Emily, Bentley, Olivia, Sadie, Weston O'Dell brothers, Ernest Maples and Jack Maples; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with funeral services to follow at 12 with the Reverend Susan Thisell officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -