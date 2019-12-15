|
Kay Sharon Keith
Knoxville - Kay Sharon Keith, age 84, of Knoxville passed away early Sunday morning, December 15, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Kay is a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She retired from JC Penney after over thirty years of service.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William Thomas (Bill) Keith.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Mike Richardson of Knoxville; Beverly and Jim O'Dell of Soddy Daisy, grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) McBride of Farragut, Jeremy (Lesleigh) O'Dell, Allison O'Dell (Chad) Burnett, Ben (Natalie) O'Dell of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Katelyn McBride. Emily, Bentley, Olivia, Sadie, Weston O'Dell brothers, Ernest Maples and Jack Maples; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with funeral services to follow at 12 with the Reverend Susan Thisell officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019