Knoxville - Keith Edward Beeler, age 52, of South Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Keith was a loving husband, daddy,

Gramps, son, and friend. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Beeler; and aunt, Martha Brock. Survived by his wife, Stephanie Beeler; daughters, Zoey

Beeler and Katie Brown; son, Bradley Worthington; grandsons, Bryson Hicks and Caimen Mixon; father, Kyle Beeler; sister, Suzanne (Ronnie) Williamson; 2 nieces; a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 Simpson Road. Condolences may be offer at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020
