Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
4110 Central Avenue Pike,
Knoxville, TN
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Christus Victor Lutheran Church
4110 Central Avenue Pike,
Knoxville, TN
Keith Garren Obituary
Keith Garren

Keith Alan Garren passed away on January 9, 2020.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Garren.

Survivors include his daughters, Sundra and Kara Garren; sister, Linda (Mickey) Campbell; brothers, Bobby Garren, Roger Garren, Scott (Loretta) Garren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30pm - 7:00pm on Thursday, January 16 with the service to follow at 7:00pm at Christus Victor Lutheran Church (4110 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912.)

The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
