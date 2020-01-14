|
Keith Garren
Keith Alan Garren passed away on January 9, 2020.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Garren.
Survivors include his daughters, Sundra and Kara Garren; sister, Linda (Mickey) Campbell; brothers, Bobby Garren, Roger Garren, Scott (Loretta) Garren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:30pm - 7:00pm on Thursday, January 16 with the service to follow at 7:00pm at Christus Victor Lutheran Church (4110 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN 37912.)
The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020