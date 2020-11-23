1/1
Keith Glenn Hollstein
Keith Glenn Hollstein

Knoxville - Keith Glenn Hollstein, Knoxville - age 83 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He was born in Ohio on November 19, 1936. Preceded in death by parents Carl Hollstein and Lois Towne Hollstein, sister Delores King and son Kevin Hollstein. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Gay Blosser Hollstein, sisters Lanetta Crockett and Sandra Seigal, son Kip Hollstein (Beth), daughter Kristy Walker (Darryl) and grandsons Miller Hollstein (Christina) and Parker Hollstein.

After graduating from Edon High School, he married the love of his life and worked for Bryan Metals while farming his grandfather's land. He retired from Bryan Metals as industrial sales supervisor and later from WYKO in industrial sales after relocating to Knoxville, TN. Keith was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend who never met a stranger. He was quick with a joke, laugh or warm hug. Keith will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Celebration of Life for Keith will be scheduled in the future.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
