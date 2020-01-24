Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Resources
1952 - 2020
Keith Kennedy Obituary
Keith Kennedy

Knoxville - Keith A. Kennedy, age 68, lifetime resident of Knoxville, died Tuesday, January 21 at Fort Sanders Medical Center. Keith was born February 24, 1952. He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1970. He retired from Cherokee Distributing Co. after 30 plus years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents Leslie Kennedy Jr. and Patsy Kennedy Farrington, and his son Nicholas Kennedy. Keith is survived by his son Eric Kennedy of Corryton, brother Leslie Kennedy of Chattanooga, sister Sherri Bush of Rogers AR, brother-in-law Burt Bush, nieces Lindsey Hope and Rachel Bush, and nephews Grant Hope and Jeremy Bush. Keith was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his boys, and Dobermans. His wit and gentle nature will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 PM. Memorials may be made to Helen Ross McNabb Center, 600 Arthur St, Knoxville, TN 37921. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
