Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Moats
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Moats


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Moats Obituary
Keith Moats

Clinton - Keith Robert Moats, age 65 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born December 22, 1953 in Gibsonburg, OH to the late John and Laura Moats.

He is survived by wife, Deborah; daughter, Erika; son, Justin

The family is honoring Keith's requests and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the and the ASPCA. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -