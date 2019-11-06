|
|
Keith Moats
Clinton - Keith Robert Moats, age 65 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born December 22, 1953 in Gibsonburg, OH to the late John and Laura Moats.
He is survived by wife, Deborah; daughter, Erika; son, Justin
The family is honoring Keith's requests and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the and the ASPCA. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019