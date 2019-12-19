|
|
Keith Owsley
Knoxville - Burton Keith Owsley, age 90, went to sleep in death on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was a long-standing minister of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1946, and even spent five years at the organization's headquarters in New York. In addition to his ministry, he owned and operated several small businesses in the Knoxville area through the years.
Keith was born to Walter Jefferson and Dorothy Ruth Owsley in Monroe, Michigan, but was raised in Claiborne County, TN. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Stella; daughter' Lisa (Philip); son, Scot; grandsons, Alex and Ryan (Bianca); great-granddaughter, Ava; brother, Doyle (Kay), and sister, Priscilla. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cheryl Givens, Karleen McClain, and Tony and Shirley Ramirez for all their kind assistance.
A Memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 117 Cogdill Road, Knoxville, TN 37922, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 4:00p.m., with John Carrier officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jehovah's Witness at the above address to further their world-wide work. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019