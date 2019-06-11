|
|
Kell Gammeltoft
Knoxville - Kell Anders Gammeltoft, age 21 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away at UT Medical Center on June 8, 2019, surrounded by family and a huge group of friends who had traveled from all over the country and abroad to be with him and wreak havoc in the ICU. He was a remarkable son to his parents, Dr. Karsten and Lisa Gammeltoft and a wonderful friend and teammate to his big brother, Kasper Gammeltoft. Kell is also survived by his grandmothers, Mary Ann Groth (Peter) and Olga Gammeltoft, his uncles, James Wolff (Viktoriya), Joseph Wolff (Silvia), Henning, Lars and Jens Gammeltoft, honorary aunt, Lauren Brown, cousins Tobias, Ida, Randi, Cristina, Nikolas, August and Madelyn, and his beloved Riley. Kell is also survived by a group of the most wonderful friends anyone could ever have. Kell attended Webb School where he ran cross country, wrestled, played on the state champion soccer team and was voted "worst case of senioritis." After graduation, he attended the University of Alabama on a Presidential Scholarship before deciding that he preferred the University of Tennessee. Kell was both a renaissance man and a dilettante. He was a voracious consumer of information about history, philosophy, politics, science and technology who loved to argue and debate. He could repair almost anything, which was fortunate given some of his other hobbies. He was a terrific cook and he loved to organize a good party. A celebration of Kell's life will be held at The Showroom at Five Points, 1529 East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00p.m to 9:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, The Development Office, P. O. Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 11 to June 13, 2019