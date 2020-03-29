Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Sumter Community Cemetery
Kelli Hurst


1973 - 2020
Kelli Hurst Obituary
Kelli Hurst

Knoxville - Kelli M. Hurst, age 46, passed away on March 28, 2020. She is now in the arms of the Lord and free from the illness she endured during her life here on earth. Kelli worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and loved spending time with her family and friends in the pool or collecting sand at the beach, bonfires and movie nights. She is preceded in death by her father, James Hurst, brother, Michael Hurst, and her beloved cat, Buddy. Survivors include her mother, Joyce Hurst, daughter, Diana Rivers and fiance James O'Laughlin, granddaughter, Layton O'Laughlin, sister, Jami Cox and husband Phillip, niece, Christina Mebust and husband Patrick, nephew, Eric Stout, and grandnephew Tobias Stout. The family wishes to extend special thanks to all the healthcare workers who cared for Kelli during her many hospital stays as well as everyone who reached out with thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or . Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 4, at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel will be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
