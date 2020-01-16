|
|
Kellie Suzanne Gehrs-Gaetz
Clinton - Gehrs-Gaetz, Kellie Suzanne- age 46, of Clinton, died unexpectedly from breast cancer on December 20, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital. She was born June 22, 1973 in Oak Ridge, TN, the daughter of Carl Gehrs and Judith Hein Gehrs. She grew up in Oak Ridge attending Linden Elementary School, Robertsville Junior High School and Oak Ridge High School, from which she graduated in 1991. She received a BS in Chemistry from Albion College in MI in 1995. She swam all four years there and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. She received a Masters in Physical Therapy from Grand Valley State in 1999. She moved to Clinton and in recent years was working as a home health physical therapist for Amedisys. She received Physical Therapist of the Year from Amedisys in 2019 and was beloved by many patients.
In addition to work, she enjoyed spending time with her twins Ashley and Alex. She also enjoyed crocheting and her multiple pets. She was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Ashley Gaetz, son Alex Gaetz, sister Mindy Gehrs (husband Heath Beaver) from CO, brother Brad Gehrs (wife Mary Anne and sons Nathaniel and Benjamin) from OK, aunt Polli Gehrs from Oak Ridge and uncle Jack Hein from IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020