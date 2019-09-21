|
Kelly Jones, Jr
Knoxville - Kelly Calvin (K.C., Buddy, Ace) Jones, Jr., age 84 of Knoxville passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born March 18, 1935 in Block, TN. Kelly owned and operated Ace Janitorial Service from 1967 until he retired in 2012. He was an avid bowler in the Monday night Senior League. Preceded in death by his parents, Kelly Calvin and Nancy Agnes Adkins Jones; brothers, Clarence, Arlen and Herman Jones; sisters, Auda Mae Jones and Virginia Grove; brother in-law, Rufus Jones. Survivors include son, Brian Jones and wife Amy; daughter, Tammy Bonifacius and husband Bucky; very special grandchildren, Joshua Hodges, Emily and Lindsay Jones, Autumn Doolin and Karsyn Bonifacius; brother, Thurman Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; many good friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22nd, from 4-6 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Bro. Daryl Bonifacius officiating. Entombment will be Monday, September 23rd at 11:00 AM at Berry Highland South. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to E.T. Children's Hospital in honor of Kelly's grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
