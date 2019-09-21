Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Entombment
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Jones Jr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Jones Jr. Obituary
Kelly Jones, Jr

Knoxville - Kelly Calvin (K.C., Buddy, Ace) Jones, Jr., age 84 of Knoxville passed away on September 20, 2019. He was born March 18, 1935 in Block, TN. Kelly owned and operated Ace Janitorial Service from 1967 until he retired in 2012. He was an avid bowler in the Monday night Senior League. Preceded in death by his parents, Kelly Calvin and Nancy Agnes Adkins Jones; brothers, Clarence, Arlen and Herman Jones; sisters, Auda Mae Jones and Virginia Grove; brother in-law, Rufus Jones. Survivors include son, Brian Jones and wife Amy; daughter, Tammy Bonifacius and husband Bucky; very special grandchildren, Joshua Hodges, Emily and Lindsay Jones, Autumn Doolin and Karsyn Bonifacius; brother, Thurman Jones; numerous nieces and nephews; many good friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22nd, from 4-6 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Bro. Daryl Bonifacius officiating. Entombment will be Monday, September 23rd at 11:00 AM at Berry Highland South. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to E.T. Children's Hospital in honor of Kelly's grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Berry Highland South

9010 E. Simpson Road

Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now