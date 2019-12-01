|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Kelly Krahwinkel
10/5/1964 - 12/1/2008
Thanksgiving fell late this year, drawing closer to today than it had in a long time. We normally write about what we've lost, but this year we wanted to use that coincidence to talk about what we are thankful for.
We're thankful for the education you started for us. We are grateful for the time you put into raising us, and the example you set, in faith, responsibility and kindness.
We're thankful for the years we did have with you.
Nick and Catherine
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019