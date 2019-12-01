Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Krahwinkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Krahwinkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Krahwinkel In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Kelly Krahwinkel

10/5/1964 - 12/1/2008

Thanksgiving fell late this year, drawing closer to today than it had in a long time. We normally write about what we've lost, but this year we wanted to use that coincidence to talk about what we are thankful for.

We're thankful for the education you started for us. We are grateful for the time you put into raising us, and the example you set, in faith, responsibility and kindness.

We're thankful for the years we did have with you.

Nick and Catherine
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -