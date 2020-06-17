Kelly Lee Childress
Kelly Lee Childress

Maynardville - Kelly Lee Childress - age 36 of Maynardville, passed away suddenly June 14, 2020. She was of the Baptist faith and was saved at a young age.

She is preceded in death by father, Jerry Gordon Childress; grandparents, Bonnie Childress Bays, Gerald Childress, Raymond Daniels, Mary Smith, and Joe Smith; uncle, David Childress; and cousins, Josh Hunley, Misty and Alex Childress. Kelly is survived by mother, Dottie Childress Smith; step father, Stanley Smith; sisters, Courtney Childress, Vanessa Smith and Tiffany Daniels; grandmother, Gracie Daniels; special niece, Chloe Carver; several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends; and Jeremiah Baker who was like a brother.

A celebration of life is planned from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Kelly Childress. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Thank You.
