|
|
Kelly Paul Wright
Louisville, TN
Kelly Paul Wright of Louisville, TN, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by: father, Paul Wright of Knoxville. He is survived by: wife of 24 years, Kim Campbell Wright; children, Samantha and fiance Ben; son, Shawn Kelly Wright; mother, Betty Wright; brother, Joe (Sonya) Wright; cousin, Mike Bradshaw and family and all cousins; step mother, Paula Wright; sister, Christi Clark; in-laws; nieces and nephews, Marc and Debbie Campbell, Scot and Dena Campbell, Kelly Campbell and Gary Nicely, Kelly and Marvin Campbell, Hannah and Dylan Campbell, Caitlin, Nicholas and Emma Campbell; and all friends. We love him so and will miss him forever. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Smith East Hall. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019