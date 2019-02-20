Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:30 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
Kelly Paul Wright

Kelly Paul Wright Obituary
Kelly Paul Wright

Louisville, TN

Kelly Paul Wright of Louisville, TN, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by: father, Paul Wright of Knoxville. He is survived by: wife of 24 years, Kim Campbell Wright; children, Samantha and fiance Ben; son, Shawn Kelly Wright; mother, Betty Wright; brother, Joe (Sonya) Wright; cousin, Mike Bradshaw and family and all cousins; step mother, Paula Wright; sister, Christi Clark; in-laws; nieces and nephews, Marc and Debbie Campbell, Scot and Dena Campbell, Kelly Campbell and Gary Nicely, Kelly and Marvin Campbell, Hannah and Dylan Campbell, Caitlin, Nicholas and Emma Campbell; and all friends. We love him so and will miss him forever. A celebration of Kelly's life will be held from 4:30 until 6:30 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Smith East Hall. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
