Kelly Renee Jones
Corryton, TN
Jones, Kelly Renee, age 51, of Corryton, passed away April 17, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Flora Voltz and twin
sister Karen. Survived by father and step-mother, Wade and Betty Jones, step-father and caregiver, Bill Voltz, brother, Michael Jones, nephew Parker (Catherine) Jones, and special aunts, Carol, Kathy and Diane. Friends and family will meet at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm interment on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Larry Ensley officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019