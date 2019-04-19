Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Renee Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kelly Renee Jones Obituary
Kelly Renee Jones

Corryton, TN

Jones, Kelly Renee, age 51, of Corryton, passed away April 17, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Flora Voltz and twin

sister Karen. Survived by father and step-mother, Wade and Betty Jones, step-father and caregiver, Bill Voltz, brother, Michael Jones, nephew Parker (Catherine) Jones, and special aunts, Carol, Kathy and Diane. Friends and family will meet at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm interment on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Larry Ensley officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now