Kelton O'Brian Crawford
Knoxville, TN
Kelton O'Brian Crawford, born February 12, 1981 in Sheffield, Alabama. He departed his life January 28, 2019. Kelton was a loving and caring young man who valued family and friends. Kelton accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age. He recently rededicated his life prior to his death. He enjoyed sports, motorcycles, and spending time with his family and friends. He maintained various careers in his life, which included being formerly employed by Eagle Distributors. Kelton grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was educated in the Knox County School System and was a graduate of Austin East High School class of 2000.
Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Betty Jean Crawford and Burnistein (Agnes) Randolph; paternal grandparent, Fred Dubose; great grandparents, Lonzo (Viola) Gibson.
Survivors, sons, Isaiah and Kechaun (Candas), Kelvon and KaDarius (Echaka) all of Knoxville, TN; a loving and devoted mother, Vicky (Stanford) Dixon Knoxville, TN; father, Von Gibson Atlanta, GA; grandmother, Mattie Jerome Sharp; brothers, Javon (LaFrances) Gibson, Tylon Gibson, and Terrell Dixon; sister, April Hawkins; aunts, Betty Simpson, Sebrena (Arthur) Gunn, Serita (Charles) White, and Harriet Edwards; great aunts Mary Fuqua, and Marie Whitson; uncles, John Crawford, Michael Crawford, Gaylord (Truly) Gibson, Nathan Randolph. A host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
His last act of kindness on this earth will never be forgotten. John 15:13; "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
Family will receive friends, 12:00- 12:30 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Eternal Harvest Center East; homegoing service 12:30 p.m., Pastor Evans Kariuki, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019