Kelvin Eugene Myers, Sr.
Knoxville - Kelvin "Cal" Eugene Myers, Sr. was born to Charles and Bertha Myers on March 27, 1959 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He graduated from Austin-East High School in 1977, and he was employed by Omega Plastics for 32 years, where he was a supervisor. Cal was a devoted son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. At an early age Cal professed his faith in Jesus Christ, and his love for the Lord was evident to everyone he encountered.
Cal's most valued treasure was his family. He never met a stranger and he would do anything to help other people. Cal always encouraged others, gave great advice, and he had a unique gift for making people laugh with his jokes. To know Cal was to love him.
Preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Mitchell; grandparents, Edward and Willie Rose Myers, Frank Reeves, Sr. and Mable Reeves-Parker (Nurtha); aunts, Josephine Mitchell, Polly, Pat, and Debra Reeves; uncles: Raymond and Frank Reeves, Jr., Herbert (Delores) Myers, Sr., and William Hamlett, Sr.
Cal's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children, Rakisha (Michael) Beatty, Kelvin Myers, Jr., Sean Myers, and Tamikka Price; grandchildren, Bryce Beatty and Blake Beatty, Iyana Armstrong, Anasia Cherry, Ja'Shaun Price; great granddaughter, Ge'Ona Crenshaw; parents, Charles and Bertha Myers; brothers, Charles (Wanda Myers), Shannon (Kim) Myers, Maurice (Dela) Reeves, and Lonnie Mitchell, Jr.; sisters, Calister Vernon, Sherrie (Sidney) Brown, LeeTia Myers, Lorraine and Pamela Mitchell; nieces, Wakita (Lucky) Clark, Chaniesta Myers, Jasmaine Vernon, Williesha Davis, Takedra and Takira Myers, Sydney, Kyra, and Amber Brown, and Dashauna Myers; nephews, Charles (Allegra) Myers, Jr., Adrian (Larain) Myers, Jamarcus Myers, Ramon (Jessica) Brown, Jaylen Myers, and Akeem Clark; 19 great nieces and nephews; aunts, Betty Martin, Calister Hamlett, Belinda Anderson, and Vada Reeves; uncles, Lawrence Reeves, James (Jane) Myers, Sr., John (Pam) Myers.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff the Neuro Care Intensive Care Unit at the University of Tennessee Hospital.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020, family and friends may view from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Foster Chapel Baptist Church, 2101 Ault Road, Knoxville, TN. A private graveside will follow with Shannon Myers as the eulogist. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
