Kelvin Wayne Moore
Knoxville - Kelvin Wayne Moore passed away on April 27, 2020. He was born in Middlesboro, KY to Charles Kenneth Moore and Mildred Brantley Moore. He spent much of his youth in Ewing, VA and was baptized in the First Baptist Church of Ewing. He lived in Knoxville, TN throughout his adult life. Kelvin is survived by his mother, Mildred Moore of Decatur, GA, sister, Cynthia Moore of Decatur, GA, and nephew, Barry Moore of Tobaccoville, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Moore, brother, Keith Moore, and niece, Sarah Moore.
Kelvin was a 1980 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He had an enduring interest in photography and researching his family history. Kelvin's family is grateful for the many acts of kindness by his neighbors and the compassionate care provided by the medical staff in the ICU at North Knoxville Medical Center. Final arrangements are pending. He will be laid to rest among family in Jones Cemetery in Ewing, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2020