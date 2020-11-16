1/
Ken Cox
Ken Cox

Knoxville - Ken Cox, age 68, died November 15, 2020. He was born in Savannah, Ga, on April 22, 1952 to George H. and Bertie Y. Cox who preceded him in death. His high school years were spent at Bearden High before earning degrees from Tennessee Institute of Technology and The University of Tennessee. His entire career was spent in technological and adult education at TIE, UT, Denso, Westinghouse and Mead. For many years he was active in The Society for Creative Anachronism, American Homebrewers Association and the Society for Training and Development.

Ken is survived by his wife, Nancy Page of Knoxville; his brother George's widow, Carol Cox, of Savannah Ga.; brother-in-law and family in Oklahoma City, David and June Page, Nathan and Mary Bailey, Daniel and Amanda Page; two great nieces and two great nephews.

Please raise a glass of good craft beer in Ken's memory. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
