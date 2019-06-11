|
Kendall Ray Beaty
Harriman - Kendall Ray Beaty, age 81, of Harriman, Tennessee, departed this life on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born in Pickett County on March 31, 1938 to the late C. D. Beaty and Lillian Beaty. He was the owner and stylist of a very successful beauty salon, Kendall's Coiffures Stylist, located in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kendall and his wife Barbara lived on a small farm and enjoyed their horses.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Phillips Beaty; sisters, Glemma Baumgardner and Norma Teague.
He is survived by his son, Kendall Keith Beaty and daughter-in-law Cyndi; brother, Keith Beaty (Rhonda), brother-in-law, D.C. Teague, nephews, Russell Beaty (Catherine), Alan Beaty (Rachel), Sonny Lee (Bonnie), Dale Baumgardner, Len Teague (Shannon), Tim Teague (Ginger), nieces, Gayle Sullivan, Cathy Teague-Brown (Wayne); many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 p.m., until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, June 11, 2019 in the Chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Beaty Family Cemetery in the Stanley Creek Community with Military Honors provided by the American Legion Post #136.
Pallbearers will be, Russell Beaty, Alan Beaty, Steve Woodward and Tommy Holiday.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 11, 2019