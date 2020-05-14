Services
Knoxville - Kennard Thacker 86 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Tuesday May 12, 2020. He will be remembered as an Air Force and Tennessee State Gov. retiree and family patriarch that served his country and family whole heartedly. As a husband of 62 years, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather he leaves all with warm memories of enduring love, laughter, fishing and camping. Ken was preceded in death by wife, Bernice Thacker; parents, Abner and Sarah Thacker; daughter, Theresa Shubert; siblings, Ansel Thacker, Gobel Thacker and Juanita Thacker. He is survived by son, Roy (Lynda) Thacker and daughter Sarah Anderson; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Several nieces and nephews. The family will have a call at convenience Sunday May17, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be a live stream of the service on berry funeral home facebook page. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -