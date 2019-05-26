Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth A. Cooper Obituary
Kenneth A Cooper

Knoxville, TN

Kenneth A. Cooper "Ken", age 92, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 25, 2019. He grew up in the Lincoln Park Community and was a graduate of Old Knoxville High. Ken proudly served in Germany during World War II in the US Army. Following his discharge, Ken served for several decades in the Army Reserves. Ken obtain his pharmacy degree from Auburn University. Serving as a pharmacist at several different pharmacies and hospitals during his career, Ken worked right up until his passing. Ken was a member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church for over 65 year where he served as a trustee. He was also a member of the Tennessee Pharmacist Association and was active in the 844 Engineer Battalion. Ken was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and water skiing and loved Mickey Mouse and going to Disney World. Preceded in death by parents, Dora and Claude Cooper and several siblings. Survivors include loving wife of 34 years, Cheryl Vick Cooper; son, John A Cooper and wife Penny; step daughter, Missy Drinnon and husband George; grandchildren, Kari Lane, Adam Massie, Abbey Massie, and Georgia Drinnon. Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 PM. Dr. James Robertson and Rev. Trey Black will be officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 29. 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11 AM interment service. Full military honors. Memorials may be made to Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berry Funeral Home
Download Now