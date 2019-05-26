|
|
Kenneth A Cooper
Knoxville, TN
Kenneth A. Cooper "Ken", age 92, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 25, 2019. He grew up in the Lincoln Park Community and was a graduate of Old Knoxville High. Ken proudly served in Germany during World War II in the US Army. Following his discharge, Ken served for several decades in the Army Reserves. Ken obtain his pharmacy degree from Auburn University. Serving as a pharmacist at several different pharmacies and hospitals during his career, Ken worked right up until his passing. Ken was a member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church for over 65 year where he served as a trustee. He was also a member of the Tennessee Pharmacist Association and was active in the 844 Engineer Battalion. Ken was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing and water skiing and loved Mickey Mouse and going to Disney World. Preceded in death by parents, Dora and Claude Cooper and several siblings. Survivors include loving wife of 34 years, Cheryl Vick Cooper; son, John A Cooper and wife Penny; step daughter, Missy Drinnon and husband George; grandchildren, Kari Lane, Adam Massie, Abbey Massie, and Georgia Drinnon. Family will receive friends 5 PM until 7 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 PM. Dr. James Robertson and Rev. Trey Black will be officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 29. 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11 AM interment service. Full military honors. Memorials may be made to Lincoln Park Baptist Church, 830 Chickamauga Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2019