Kenneth A. Wilson
Knoxville, TN - On December 3, 2020 Kenneth A. Wilson lost his battle with cancer and went to be with his Heavenly Father.
Kenneth A. Wilson was born in Toledo, Ohio to Robert Wilson and Lonetta Wilson (Wynn) on September 18, 1949. He graduated from Whitmer High School (1967) and the University of Toledo where he was part of the "Unbeatable Rockets" football team with a record of 35-0. During his football career at the University of Toledo, where he was a three-year starter as an offensive tackle, he was named District All American and played in the Tangerine Bowl in 1969 and 1970. After his college career he went on to be a free agent with the New England Patriots.
After a brief stint with the New England Patriots he retired to follow his passion in teaching and coaching high school football with stints at Sand Creek and Erie Mason. In 1978, he was named Michigan Class "D" Coach of the Year. In 1985 Ken founded Wilson Tile and Stone to pursue his dream as an entrepreneur. In 2006, he acquired the Miller Cabinet Company (Columbus, OH) continuing to expand his entrepreneurial spirit. Ken finished his career by consulting for various cabinet companies throughout the U.S.
He is survived by his former-wife and children Matt (Angie) Wilson, Nicole Huerta, and Erica (AJ) Arem, grandchildren Laila Wilson, Jace Wilson, Dylan Huerta, Grayson Arem & Ryleigh James Arem and his brother Robert Wilson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Spring 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rocket Fund at https://www.utfoundation.org/foundation/home/rocketfund.aspx
or UT Medical Center for Cancer Research at https://www.utmedicalcenter.org/give-now/
.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.