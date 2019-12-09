|
Kenneth "Ken" Brannick
Knoxville - Kenneth (Ken) Brannick of Knoxville, TN was reunited with his parents, Raphael Brannick and Virginia Fullerton Brannick in Heaven on November 28, 2019. Ken was born in Bronx, N.Y. on August 15, 1940. He is survived by his wife "my girl", Barbara Brannick, daughter Janine Brannick, grandsons Christopher and (wife Jesse), Matthew Lisi, great-grandson, Roland, and brother Clifford Brannick. Ken is also preceded in death by his sisters, Helen, Teresa, Veronica and brothers Eugene and Ray. Following high school, Ken joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He then studied at UCLA in Los Angeles, CA and South Coast College in Orange, CA. As a wonderful artist Ken was chosen (and most honored) to attend the Industrial Art School in Manhattan, NY, where Ken received a Certificate of Meritorious Service. Ken began his career with Bechtel Construction at the San Onofre Power Plant in CA., as Lead Electrical and Construction Supervisor. In 1990, Ken joined TVA as the Electrical Task Force Manager. This position brought Ken and 'my girl' to Tennessee from California. Ken was a 50-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Ken was also a member of the Church of Christ. Ken and Barb had the perfect love story for more than 57 years. Their love for each other was a true testimony to everyone they met! Their love was a lifetime commitment they both took seriously but with so much love, kindness and much humor. Ken unfortunately had to retire due to disability in 1997. Ken never complained about anything, even though he was homebound for most of the last 22 years. He showed kindness, generosity, humor and much compassion to everyone he met. Ken was known to repeat often that he had the smartest, prettiest nurse in the whole wide world! His "my girl" Barb took care of Ken 'the love of her life' from his retirement until the very end of his life here on earth. Ken will be solely missed by Barb "my girl", family, friends and everyone who knew his funny, kind, and warm spirit! A celebration of life and love for Ken Brannick will be announced later.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019