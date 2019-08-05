|
|
Kenneth (Ken) Butler
Knoxville - Kenneth (Ken) Butler, age 67 of Knoxville passed away on Thursday August 1, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith, an avid golfer, creator of many art works, and a master woodworker. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Ruth Butler. He is survived by spouse, Michelle Butler; son, Scott Graves (Heather); daughters, Jacqueline Stewart (Jason), Megan Butler Parker (Matt Gribble); grandchildren, Alexandria Stewart Lewis (Jacob), Corey Stewart, Hannah and Drake Parker, and Noah and Elias Gribble; great grandchildren, Chloe, Savannah, Wesley, and Colby; brother, Wayne Butler (Ruth Ann); sister, Barbara Sharp; Ken's special angels, Kathy Fahey, Bubba Robinson, Nichole Chaumont; and many other friends and neighbors. The family would like to acknowledge U.T. Hospice and nurse Samantha. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday August 7, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Dale Berry officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the ALS Association Tennessee Chapter (P.O. Box 40244 - Nashville, TN 37204 or http://webtn.alsa.org). Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019