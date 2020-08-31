1/1
Kenneth C. Loveday
Kenneth C. Loveday

Seymour - Kenneth C. Loveday, age 70, of Seymour, went to his heavenly home on August 30, 2020. Kenny was a faithful dedicated husband, father, papaw and friend to all. He loved the Lord and his family above everything else. A dedicated member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church, where he will always be remembered for his stories and kindness. Kenny was a retiree of KUB and loved being outside, especially camping. He served his country in the Air Force National Guard.

Kenny was preceded in death by parents, Carroll and Wanda Loveday. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife, Brenda Loveday; children, Bryan Loveday, Jennifer Graves and husband Tim, Amy Edmands and husband Mark; grandchildren, Kaylee (Brad) Stidham, Katherine (fiancé Chucky Blalock) Edmands, Bryanna Loveday, Collin Edmands, Kennedy Graves, Karlee Edmands; great-great granddaughter, Henlee Stidham; sisters, Donna (Tim) Claiborne, Diane (Alan) Justus, Delores Loveday; brothers, Rick (Janet) Loveday, Larry Loveday; several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Graveside Service will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery on Thursday, September 3rd at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
