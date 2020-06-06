Kenneth Charles
Earls, Jr. - Kenneth Charles Earls Jr. - Charlie
age 63 passed away February 16, 2020.
Preceded by, Kenneth Earls Sr.
Survived by wife Angie, mother Pat Earls, sister Sandra (Tommy) Metler, brother's Donnie (Sharon), Ricky, Mike,
Herschel (Amanda), step-son David (Tracy) Anderson, sister in-law Jamie Earls.
Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at New Loyston Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Earls family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Earls, Jr. - Kenneth Charles Earls Jr. - Charlie
age 63 passed away February 16, 2020.
Preceded by, Kenneth Earls Sr.
Survived by wife Angie, mother Pat Earls, sister Sandra (Tommy) Metler, brother's Donnie (Sharon), Ricky, Mike,
Herschel (Amanda), step-son David (Tracy) Anderson, sister in-law Jamie Earls.
Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at New Loyston Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Earls family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.