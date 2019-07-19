Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Knoxville - Kenneth Leroy Corbit, age 72, of Knoxville, TN., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence. Kenneth was born in Niles, Michigan, and was a United States Army Veteran, where he served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War, receiving numerous medals and awards. He was a security guard at UPS. He had 7 brothers and sisters. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Walter Howard Corbit and Virgil Mae Ruth Corbit.

Kenneth is survived by his long time significant other of 30 years, Anna Minor, a son Kenneth Wayne Corbit of Columbus, Ohio, a daughter Laurie Ann (James) Johnson of McCrory, Arkansas, and 3 grandchildren.

Visitation for Mr. Corbit will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 12:00PM until 2:00PM. A Memorial Service with military honors will begin at 2:00PM.

To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.

Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Corbit Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019
