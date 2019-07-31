Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:45 AM
Louisville Cemetery
Louisville, TN
View Map
Knoxville - Kenneth Crabtree - age 87 of Knoxville passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Kenneth was a loving husband and devoted father, and great "Papaw". He retired from American Limestone, and loved deer hunting, farming and gardening. Preceded in death by wife of 67 years, Betty Crabtree; parents, Arch and Mary Crabtree; and several siblings. Survived by children, Sherry (James) Human, Debbie (Robert) Dawson, Rochie (Susie) Crabtree, Lisa (Ron) Shiflett, and Tim (Debbie) Crabtree; grandchildren, Travis Dawson, Chris Dawson, Wesley Human, Jessie Cooke, Lori Gaston, Lindsey Crabtree, Josh Crabtree, Amanda Shiflett; 11 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home with the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Henry Greer officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 AM Friday at Louisville Cemetery in Louisville, TN for a 10:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
