Kenneth Crowder
Madisonville - Crowder, Kenneth, age 94, of Madisonville, passed away 11:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Sweetwater Hospital. He was a member of South Madisonville Baptist Church where he served as assistant treasurer. Veteran of WWII having served in the U.S. Navy and retired owner of Crowder Sales. Survivors, wife, Lucille Plemons Crowder, son and daughter-in-law, Danny, Sr. and Gena Crowder, granddaughter, Lacy Crowder, grandson, Danny Crowder, Jr., great-grandchildren, Jacob Crowder, Brittany Crowder, Journey Moses, several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Chuckie Crowder, parents, Ollie Ben Crowder and Ada Johnson Crowder, sisters, Grace Belcher, Hazel Imogene Miller, Geneva Morrow, Hilda Jo Hipps, brother, Raymond Crowder. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Rick Harris officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Monday, Piney Grove Cemetery, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019