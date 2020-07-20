Kenneth Crowell Roberts
Knoxville - Kenneth Crowell Roberts, 84, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully and into the arms of his loving Savior Jesus Christ on July 19, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Leoma, TN, on December 30, 1935, to the late John and Beatrice Roberts and grew up in Lawrenceburg, TN. Ken enlisted in the Army National Guard as a junior in high school and served for 4 years. Ken graduated from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and earned his PE certification. After working in McMinnville, TN, and Asheville, NC, he began working for Union Carbide in Oak Ridge in 1967. He worked on many important projects at K-25 and Y-12 and retired in 1997 after 32 years.
Ken was a member of Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church for over 30 years, where he served as a teacher of the 2-year-old class, built houses with Habitat for Humanity, and worked with the disabled for many years. His greatest passion was working as the Area Coordinator for Wheels for the World, a ministry of Joni and Friends, which he did for 10 years. He also served in Guatemala with Wheels for the World to distribute wheelchairs. Ken attended many Joni and Friends family camps serving as a helper to disabled children and adults. He was involved with Bible Study Fellowship for many years and grew greatly in his knowledge and love of God's Word. He also enjoyed hiking with the Smoky Mountain Hiking Club and was very involved with Toastmasters International. While at Elmcroft Assisted Living, Ken led a devotional for the residents every morning until he was unable. He wanted everyone to know his wonderful Savior Jesus.
In addition to his parents, John & Bea Roberts, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mildred Jean Henry Roberts; special sister, Mary Roberts; and brother, Johnny Roberts. He is survived by his loving daughters, Lisa Roberts and Laurie Roberts Gibson; grandchildren, Jennifer Gibson Gannon, Jonathan Gibson, and Louis (Julia) Gibson; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Violet Gannon and Milo Henry Gannon; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Patty Roberts; niece, Jan Roberts Bratcher; and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft Assisted Living and The Nursing Center at Little Creek for their love and care of Ken. Please no flowers. Donations may be made in memory of Ken to Joni & Friends Knoxville, 410 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919, or the Alzheimer's Association
