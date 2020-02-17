|
Kenneth D. Wilson
Knoxville - Kenneth D. Wilson, 86, of Knoxville TN departed this life on February 15, 2020 surrounded by family at home.
Kenneth was husband of 67 years to Dolores Cheek Wilson of Benton, TN. They met in high school and were true sweethearts for all of their lives together.
He was father of four, grandfather of eight, great-grandfather to six. He had a knack for creating nicknames for most of his family and was known by many names himself: Ken, Dad, Paps, Papaw, Poppy, Mr. Wilson and Captain Ken.
He was born in Polk County TN in 1933 to Allie and Nancy Wilson and was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Adella Day and his brothers; Eugene and Steve. He attended Polk County High School and played football which led to a scholarship at Memphis State University.
He regretfully leaves behind his children - Debbie Wilson Mitchell (Ben); Douglas Kenneth Wilson of Knoxville (Anna); Donna Wilson McClure (James); Nancy Dianne Wilson (Scott) and his eight grandchildren - Amanda Wilson Arko (Michael); Melissa Ann Wilson; Jess Ryan Wilson (Sara); Emily Kathleen Mitchell (Warren); Andrew Bennett Mitchell (Ashley); Bonnie Alice McClure (Bob); James Michael Wilson McClure; and Julia Fenn Hoskins (Evan).
A lifelong fisherman, his favorite place in the world was casting a line on St. George Island, Florida. He shared his passion for fishing with his children, grandchildren and great friends in the Florida Keys, Alaska, and many visits to St. George.
Kenneth was retired from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency where he served as Area Four Supervisor until 1988. He absolutely loved his job as a wildlife officer and was happiest when he was out in the field.
The family wishes to extend our deepest heartfelt appreciation to Trenton Harrell, RN of Tennova Hospice. Trenton treated Kenneth and his family with the utmost kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity are encouraged or plant a garden or tree that will grow in his memory.
A celebration of life is pending and will be held at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020