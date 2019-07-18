|
Kenneth Darrell Flowers
Maryville - Kenneth Darrell Flowers, age 83, of Maryville passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Irene Flowers, brother Larry Dale Flowers, sister in law Vera Flowers, sister in law Joyce Divers and nephew Larry Allen Flowers.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn, daughter Karen, son Michael and wife Leigh, grandchildren John and Erin, sister in law Kim Fugh, nephew Richard Flowers and wife Gayla.
Ken served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a mathematician in the Acoustics Division of the US Naval Research Laboratory for 30 years. Ken enjoyed traveling, walking on the greenway, and gardening. Ken was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Maryville.
A Memorial Service will be held 2pm, Saturday, July 20th 2019 at First UMC.
In lieu of flowers, The family requests donations to Good Neighbors of Blount County at www.goodneighborsbc.org or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; 865-738-0244; www.CremationByGrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 18, 2019