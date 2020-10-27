Kenneth Douglas Mellott
Friendsville - Kenneth Douglas Mellott, 84, of Friendsville, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mildred Mellott. He is survived by his wife Beverly; children Kevin (Danya), Jeffrey, Julienne and Jacquelyn; grandchildren Aubrey (Deaunta) and Justin; great grandchildren Elena, Sofia and Deaunta Jr.; as well as many more friends and family. Kenneth was a member of the Union Carpenters and was a retired Field Superintendent who was extremely proud of his work on the University of Tennessee Hospital and Neyland Stadium projects. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, as well as a huge UT Vol fan! Family will privately gather to celebrate his life at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.CremationByGrandview.com
, 865-738-0244.