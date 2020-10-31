Kenneth Doyle Jarnagin
Knoxville - Kenneth Doyle Jarnagin died peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born December 30, 1929 to Robert Hugh and Lillian Hazel Jarnagin, Kenneth grew up as the fourth of ten children on a farm in Mascot, Tennessee. Preceded in death by both parents, his wife Fontella Keck Jarnagin and infant daughter Elaine; brothers Robert Lee (Martha), Hu Allen, Stanley (Gail); sister June Troutman (Bill); brothers in law David McGoldrick, Damon Keck, Paul Keck and sister in law Alma Lee Cherry. Kenneth was a faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church in Powell, Tennessee. He loved his country and served in two branches of the military. Kenneth first volunteered for the Navy Reserve then he was later drafted into the Army serving in the Korean War 361st battalion. He spent his career with Rohm and Haas Company and retired after nearly 36 years. Kenneth is survived by daughters Cheryl Turner Crye and Traci (Scott) Rhea; grandchildren, Sarah (Derrick) Calkin, Todd (Tara) Turner, Natalie (Zach) Helton and Meredith (Josh) Huffaker; great grandchildren Grayson, Jackson, Kennedy and Walker Calkin, Liam and Lukas Turner, Anderson, Everly and Beckett Helton, and Nora Huffaker; brothers Boyd (Helen), Reece (Betty), Bruce (Sue), Jimmy (Bertha); sister Eloise McGoldrick; brother in law Ed Cherry and sister in law Wilma Keck. He is loved and adored by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A call of convenience will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home (4131 E Emory Road) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. A Celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. that night at Sharon Baptist Church (7916 Pedigo Road). Facemasks will be required. Family and friends will meet at Roseberry Baptist Church for the graveside service at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4 with military honors provided by East Tennessee Veteran Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the building fund at Sharon Baptist Church in Kenneth's name. Condolences may be sent to family at www.mynattfh.com