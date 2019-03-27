|
|
Kenneth E. Pryor Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Rev. Kenneth E. Pryor Sr., age 70, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 25, 2019. He was a faithful member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church for 17 years. He was a proud Navy veteran. He was also a true outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He was not a stranger to hard work and worked as a "Glass Man" for over 45 years. Preceded in death by brother Lee Berry, sister Debbie Pierce, brother David Berry, step-father Ernest Berry, and father-in-law Clarence Kelley. Survived by wife of 47 years Janice Pryor, son Kenneth (Tabitha) Pryor Jr., daughters Melissa Sills (Mike) and Jessica Pryor (fiance Terry Fox), mother Lenna DeBusk, grandchildren Michael Sills Jr. (Stephanie), Michelle Kitts (Jacob), Matthew Sills, Shelby Pryor, Hunter Pryor, Anderson Pryor, and Chase Pryor, great-grandchildren Jackson Kitts and Makynlee Sills, several nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters, and 2 special Navy brothers. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Louie Branch officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm interment on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019