Services
Trinity Memorial Centers
1221 Stewball Cir
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 723-8177
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward "Bubba" Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Edward "Bubba" Hawkins Obituary
Kenneth Edward "Bubba" Hawkins

Knoxville - Kenneth Edward "Bubba" Hawkins, 61, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 15th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a Veteran of the Army and served in the Persian Gulf War.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Hawkins; sister, Jackie Holloway; and son, TaDaryl Hawkins.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Hawkins Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Anne Hawkins; brother, Rufus Hawkins Jr.; sisters, Charlotte Hawkins, Dorothy Hughes and husband Don, and Donna Hawkins; as well as a host of relatives.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Nurse Brittney and the VA CLC staff.

Military graveside service will be private.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -