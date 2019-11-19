|
Kenneth Edward "Bubba" Hawkins
Knoxville - Kenneth Edward "Bubba" Hawkins, 61, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 15th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a Veteran of the Army and served in the Persian Gulf War.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rufus Hawkins; sister, Jackie Holloway; and son, TaDaryl Hawkins.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Hawkins Jr.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother, Anne Hawkins; brother, Rufus Hawkins Jr.; sisters, Charlotte Hawkins, Dorothy Hughes and husband Don, and Donna Hawkins; as well as a host of relatives.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Nurse Brittney and the VA CLC staff.
Military graveside service will be private.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019