Kenneth Eugene Troutman
Knoxville - Kenneth Eugene Troutman, age 84, of Knoxville passed away Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019 at Trinity Health Care surrounded by his family. Kenneth was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Rufus H. Smith and Company. He was in the United States Navy and was also a member of the Flying Boatsman Club in 1957. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Kenneth is preceded in death by his son, Carl Douglas Troutman; grandson, Travis Thomas; son-in-law, Sonny Thomas; parents, Carl Troutman and Maggie Ellis Troutman; brother, Bernard Troutman. He is survived by his wife of 63 years. Juanita Farmer Troutman; daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Jack Thomas of Lenoir City; granddaughter, Leann (Jamie) Godsey; grandson, Christopher (Nikki) Thomas; great grandchildren, Matthew, Montana, Jessie, Braden and Kinzley; sister, Colene England; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday 5 to 6:45 p.m. followed by funeral services at 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with Rev. Scott Allen officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday at Piney Grove Cemetery for graveside services. Serving as pall bearers will be: Matthew McGaha, Christopher Thomas, Jamie Godsey, Tom Smith, Rocky Smith and Clyde Farmer. Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Troutman family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019